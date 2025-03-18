Los Angeles Chargers free agent linked to NFC West team looking to make a splash
The Los Angeles Chargers have really nailed the start of free agency. The franchise has addressed issues at running back, offensive line, and in the secondary.
The Chargers landed former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson on what has been reported to be a two-year $13 million deal.
That signing probably ends the tenure of Asanta Samuel Jr. with the franchise. According to Cory Woodroof of For The Win, Samuel could be the perfect pickup for the Arizona Cardinals.
"Samuel visiting the Cardinals makes a ton of sense, given Arizona's need for another starting cornerback. Samuel might not be elite, but he's still young, feisty and productive," wrote Woodruff.
Samuel is in need of a fresh start. The former second-round pick is coming off of an injury-plagued season where he appeared in just four games.
Losing that much time has caused Samuel to get lost in the shuffle, and it appears the Chargers could be ready to move on.
Woodruff has the Cardinals being sort of like a free agent rival to the Chargers this offseason. The FTW writer also predicts the Cardinals to block a reunion for Keenan Allen and the Chargers.
Moving on from Samuel is probably the right decision. However, stopping Allen from returning to the franchise could be fighting words for the fanbase.
