Los Angeles Chargers have Mike Williams replacement lined up
Mike Williams shocked everyone when he announced his retirement from football at the start of Los Angeles Chargers training camp, and it certainly put the Chargers in a bind.
Los Angeles reunited with Williams in free agency, hoping that the veteran would provide quarterback Justin Herbert with a reliable weapon alongside of Ladd McConkey, but now, the Chargers will be searched to look for other options.
But is it possible the answer is right under their noses?
Michael Haney of Bolt Beat thinks so, identifying rookie receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith as the perfect Williams replacement heading into 2025.
"With Williams gone, the Chargers need a receiver who can win on the outside and threaten defenses vertically," Haney wrote. "Quentin Johnson, for all his growth since his rookie season, doesn't fit that mold. Neither does Keenan Allen, who has been linked with Los Angeles all offseason. That's where Lambert-Smith can step in."
The 6-foot-1 Lambert-Smith was selected by Los Angeles in the fifth round of the NFL draft back in April after hauling in 50 receptions for 981 yards and eight touchdowns at Auburn last season. That was good for a robust average of 19.6 yards per catch.
With his solid size and blazing speed, it stands to reason that Lambert-Smith could comprise a legitimate option for Herbert right off the bat, but there is also no doubt that the Chargers will be taking a bit of a risk if they rely too heavily on the Day 3 rookie.
We'll see if Los Angeles ultimately makes any other moves to compensate for the loss of Williams as the summer progresses.
