Chargers rookie taking advantage, forming quick connection with Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers second-round rookie Tre Harris commanded the headlines at the start of training camp over his brief holdout.
In the interim, fifth-round rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith took advantage.
Viewed as something of a project out of Auburn, the speedy Z receiver developed a quick connection with quarterback Justin Herbert on the first day of camp.
So much so, Lambert-Smith caught a touchdown from Herbert in seven-on-seven work and received multiple targets overall during the course of the day.
Granted, it’s early training camp and guys like Jalen Reagor looked good while a star such as Ladd McConkey appeared to have a quiet day.
Even so, the Chargers will take any positive wideout developments they can get after the Harris holdout and the sudden retirement of Mike Williams. If Lambert-Smith is ahead of schedule compared to expectations, that makes things all the more interesting before the first preseason game at the end of the month.
And if Lambert-Smith can carve out even a niche role in the offense for himself as a sort of deep threat and/or gadget guy, that’s nice value for the Chargers right away from a fifth-round pick (which would be similar to the value earned from cornerbacks taken in that round last year).
Again, it’s early. But if Lambert-Smith can emerge and Harris can match some of the hype in the formations alongside McConkey, the weapons around Herbert should technically be upgraded compared to last year.
