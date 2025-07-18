Chargers QB Justin Herbert loves new red contact lenses at training camp
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert showed up at training camp this week with red eyes.
Strange sentence to put out there, yet true.
Herbert told reporters like ESPN’s Kris Rhim during a press conference that the red contact lenses offer UV protection. The development comes in the wake of his not liking a tinted visor a few years ago.
Most notable to Chargers fans, though, is that Herbert stresses that he sees the field better with the red lenses.
That right there should be reason enough for fans to like the development, even if he suddenly looks a little different in the autograph line or in photos.
It would also help explain why Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker just shared a story about him and Herbert going to a restaurant with red contact lenses.
The Athletic’s Daniel Popper provided a look at the red-eyed Herbert:
