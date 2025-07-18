Chargers linked to major WR trade with Packers after Mike Williams news
In case you missed it, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams announced his sudden retirement at the Chargers' first day of training camp on Thursday, creating a gaping hole in the team's receiving corps.
Los Angeles was thin on wide receiver talent with Williams, so without him, the Chargers are kind of in some pretty deep trouble. That's why Freddie Boston of Lombardi Ave recommends that the Bolts swing a trade for Green Bay Packers wide out Romeo Doubs.
"The Chargers desperately need wide receiver help after losing Williams, and if the Packers are going to trade a key starter, it sure helps if they play in the AFC," Boston wrote.
Green Bay has an abundance of receivers on its roster, so it can definitely afford to move Doubs, especially considering that he is entering the final year of his contract.
The 25-year-old caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns last season and has been a very dependable member of the Packers' aerial attack ever since being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Doubs is a big-bodied weapon who would provide Justin Herbert with a very solid red-zone target, and he has enough speed and athleticism to serve as a deep threat alongside of Ladd McConkey.
The Chargers need to do something to rectify their situation at wide receiver. They cannot just expect to rely on rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Doubs would comprise a great pickup, but whether or not Los Angeles would be willing to part with draft capital is anyone's guess.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Rashawn Slater predicted to get $120.5M contract extension
Chargers' Ladd McConkey didn't crack ESPN's top 10 but still got plenty of respect
Chargers WR lands brutal outlook that further exposes awful offseason
NFL analyst says emerging pass-rusher will be Chargers’ breakout player in 2025
NFL exec throws blasphemous shade at Los Angeles Chargers star