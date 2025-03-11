Los Angeles Chargers to host top free-agent TE on visit
The Los Angeles Chargers are finally making some noise in NFL free agency during the tampering window.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chargers will host veteran tight end Evan Engram on a visit Tuesday.
Tight end is by far one of the biggest needs across the roster, so Chargers fans can exhale knowing that the team is looking at some top-of-market names there.
RELATED: Najee Harris contract details with Los Angeles Chargers revealed
The Chargers got minimal production out of the position last season, with Will Dissly pacing the group with just 50 catches for 481 yards and two scores. Hence, the team often being mocked Michigan's Colston Loveland in Round 1.
Adding Engram wouldn't stop the Chargers from going after the position as early as the first round. But it would be an upgrade and fascinating to see if he can have a career year in a Justin Herbert-led offense.
Engram, a first-round pick in 2017, spent the last few seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being cut on March 6. He averages 9.9 yards per catch over the course of his career, with a career-high 963 receiving yards in 2023.
