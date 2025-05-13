Chargers' Jim Harbaugh won't be too happy with this take, but it's very valid
The Los Angeles Chargers enjoyed a fantastic season in Jim Harbaugh's debut as head coach, winning 11 games and making the playoffs after going just 5-12 the year prior.
As a result, many had the Chargers pegged as a notable team to watch heading into the offseason, as they were armed with massive cap space and appeared to be on the rise.
However, Los Angeles had a rather lackluster free-agent period, failing to make any truly impactful moves and actually watching some key players depart. While the Bolts did have a pretty solid NFL draft, their lack of significant movement in free agency certainly stung, and Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus made that loud and clear when he gave the Chargers' offseason a C-plus.
"The Chargers' offseason grade might seem harsh, but they should have really stepped on the gas in their winning window," Sikkema wrote. "They were very quiet for a team with a lot of cap space, outside of signing Mekhi Becton late in free agency's opening window. Although the Najee Harris signing looked good at the time, it feels a bit redundant after the team drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round."
Not only did Los Angeles draft Hampton with the 22nd overall pick, but it also signed undrafted free agent running back Raheim Sanders, and all indications are that the Chargers plan on the University of South Carolina product making the 53-man roster.
"Losing Poona Ford is also a tough look after he was the third-highest graded player (85.3) on Los Angeles' defense, after Khalil Mack and Tony Jefferson, last season," added Sikkema. "He ranked in the top five on the team in PFF pass-rush and run-defense grades. The Chargers will still be a good football team (even a playoff team), but I expected more improvements."
These are all very valid criticisms from Sikkema, as Los Angeles absolutely failed to dramatically improve the team over the last couple of months. The Chargers allowed trades for star receivers like D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens to pass them by, and it also appears that they have no intention of reuniting with Keenan Allen.
Los Angeles definitely should have done more this offseason.
