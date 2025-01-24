Chargers star gets brutally honest on Lamar Jackson criticism
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins is awfully familiar with Lamar Jackson, as he was a teammate of Jackson's for four years with the Baltimore Ravens.
So, Dobbins —who is slated to hit free agency this March—had a front row seat to watching how Jackson handled all of the criticism that came his way during that time period.
Now, Jackson is once again being taken to task for another disappointing playoff exit, but this time, Dobbins isn't there to get a first-person account.
During a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Dobbins explained how much he loves Jackson and how great of a person and player the Ravens quarterback really is.
Kay Adams then asked Dobbins if it's fair to criticize Jackson, and the halfback offered a brutally honest response to the question.
"I mean, everybody's going to get criticized," Dobbins said. " ... You've got to respect the game and what comes with hit, and you've got to charge it to the game when people try to criticize you, true or not. That's just how it goes. It's a blessing to be having the opportunity for having people to criticize you, because one day we won't be playing this game. ... It's a blessing, and it call comes with the game."
In other words, this is just an occupational hazard.
Dobbins clearly doesn't think Jackson should be lambasted for his performance, but he does obviously feel that it comes with the territory of playing in the NFL.
Plus, Jackson is a two-time MVP (and might win a third one this year), so, naturally, the microscope will be on him even further.
Luckily, Jackson appears to have thick skin and doesn't appear bothered by any of it.
