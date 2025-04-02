Charger Report

Reunion between Chargers and running back may not be in the cards this offseason

With recent moves made by the Chargers, a reunion with a running back from this past season may not be the best fit this offseason.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers were a team that took risks this past season. A lot of those so-called risks ended up rewarding the team.

One of the biggest risks was taking a chance on running back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins' career had been hit with unfortunate injuries, which saw the running back never play a full season in his three years with the Baltimore Ravens.

However, Dobbins had a career resurrection with the Chargers. This past season, Dobbins hit career highs in rushing attempts at 195 and rushing yards with 905. Dobbins matched a career high in rushing touchdowns with nine.

RELATED: Chargers draft projection includes shocking trade, loops in Ravens' Mark Andrews

The former Chargers running back has been given the opportunity to secure a massive deal this offseason as a free agent. But those hoping for Dobbins to return to Los Angeles may not get what they want.

According to the Pro Football & Sports Network, the three best suitors for Dobbins' services this season could be the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears.

"It’s unlikely that any NFL team is going to view him as an every-down back, and with a lack of versatility in his profile (73 career targets), he’s a clunky fit for most offenses, but we’ve seen many different offenses succeed in recent memory. A cheap change-of-pace role could be in store at a cheap price tag," writes the Pro Football & Sports Network.

The Chargers shouldn't fret about a missed reunion with Dobbins. The organization has added Najee Harris this offseason, which will bring stability in the backfield.

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins runs the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans in the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

