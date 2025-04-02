Reunion between Chargers and running back may not be in the cards this offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers were a team that took risks this past season. A lot of those so-called risks ended up rewarding the team.
One of the biggest risks was taking a chance on running back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins' career had been hit with unfortunate injuries, which saw the running back never play a full season in his three years with the Baltimore Ravens.
However, Dobbins had a career resurrection with the Chargers. This past season, Dobbins hit career highs in rushing attempts at 195 and rushing yards with 905. Dobbins matched a career high in rushing touchdowns with nine.
The former Chargers running back has been given the opportunity to secure a massive deal this offseason as a free agent. But those hoping for Dobbins to return to Los Angeles may not get what they want.
According to the Pro Football & Sports Network, the three best suitors for Dobbins' services this season could be the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears.
"It’s unlikely that any NFL team is going to view him as an every-down back, and with a lack of versatility in his profile (73 career targets), he’s a clunky fit for most offenses, but we’ve seen many different offenses succeed in recent memory. A cheap change-of-pace role could be in store at a cheap price tag," writes the Pro Football & Sports Network.
The Chargers shouldn't fret about a missed reunion with Dobbins. The organization has added Najee Harris this offseason, which will bring stability in the backfield.
