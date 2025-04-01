Chargers draft projection includes shocking trade, loops in Ravens' Mark Andrews
The Los Angeles Chargers have been projected to do many things in the upcoming NFL draft by mocks.
Projected moves for the Chargers include aggressive trades up the board for big names, trades down and often manage to – understandably, given Jim Harbaugh – loop in Michigan Wolverines prospects.
The latest comes from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, who offered up a mock draft that featured every team making a trade. One of multiple for the Chargers is a shocker—they ship away Zion Johnson in a pick swap with the Baltimore Ravens, moving five spots down the board and acquiring tight end Mark Andrews in the process:
“A swap would make sense. Andrews thrived in Greg Roman's offenses and would be a reliable receiver for Justin Herbert. The Ravens have lost multiple starting offensive linemen over the past few years, and they might like their chances with the 25-year-old Johnson. This would be a great draft to go after Andrews' replacement in 12 personnel groupings, although Baltimore might be more inclined to use the No. 22 selection to improve its defense.”
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh says what everyone wants to hear about a Keenan Allen Chargers return
Andrews has been speculated as a fit for Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and the team all offseason. The fit makes a lot of sense on the field for a team that hasn’t upgraded the position yet, but issues include the fact Andrews is 30 years old and has a $16.9 million cap hit.
Still, it’s an appetizing idea. The Chargers will try Johnson at center this summer, but the former first-round pick isn’t guaranteed anything. Pulling off this trade would acquire a No. 1 tight end and still let the Chargers stick in the first round to address another need, too.
