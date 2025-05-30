Charger Report

Chargers' Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey land shockingly rough outlook

The Los Angeles Chargers' dynamic duo of Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey has landed a strangely tough outlook for the 2025 NFL season.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Last season, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert found a new favorite target in wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who enjoyed a tremendous rookie campaign.

In fact, McConkey was Herbert's one truly reliable pass-catcher throughout 2024, as he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.

You would then think that the Herbert-McConkey duo would become even more dynamic in Year 2 of their time together, right?

Well, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon isn't so sure, as he feels that they actually might take a step back in 2025 thanks to defenses learning them.

"Ladd McConkey emerged as Justin Herbert’s go-to guy in 2024. Could the two take it to another level in McConkey’s sophomore season? It’s entirely possible, and it’s not a bad sign that they’ve apparently been connecting beautifully this offseason," Gagnon wrote. "But again, consider the circumstances. Opposing defenses are studying the Chargers offense more than the Chargers defense is. And the Bolts will want to make a strong effort to work in rookie Tre Harris. This feels like a potential fantasy football trap, at the very least."

Let's just put it this way: if Herbert and McConkey are unable to continue their ascension next season, it will spell bad news for a Chargers team that is hoping to unseat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Yes, Los Angeles selected Harris in the second round of the NFL draft to bolster the receiving corps, but that doesn't mean McConkey will suddenly see his production dip.

The expectation is that McConkey will further establish himself as an elite receiver next year, and the extra depth around him will simply pay major dividends for Herbert.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey.
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) scores on a pass in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

