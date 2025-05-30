Chargers' Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey land shockingly rough outlook
Last season, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert found a new favorite target in wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who enjoyed a tremendous rookie campaign.
In fact, McConkey was Herbert's one truly reliable pass-catcher throughout 2024, as he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.
You would then think that the Herbert-McConkey duo would become even more dynamic in Year 2 of their time together, right?
Well, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon isn't so sure, as he feels that they actually might take a step back in 2025 thanks to defenses learning them.
"Ladd McConkey emerged as Justin Herbert’s go-to guy in 2024. Could the two take it to another level in McConkey’s sophomore season? It’s entirely possible, and it’s not a bad sign that they’ve apparently been connecting beautifully this offseason," Gagnon wrote. "But again, consider the circumstances. Opposing defenses are studying the Chargers offense more than the Chargers defense is. And the Bolts will want to make a strong effort to work in rookie Tre Harris. This feels like a potential fantasy football trap, at the very least."
Let's just put it this way: if Herbert and McConkey are unable to continue their ascension next season, it will spell bad news for a Chargers team that is hoping to unseat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
Yes, Los Angeles selected Harris in the second round of the NFL draft to bolster the receiving corps, but that doesn't mean McConkey will suddenly see his production dip.
The expectation is that McConkey will further establish himself as an elite receiver next year, and the extra depth around him will simply pay major dividends for Herbert.
