Chargers suggested as fit for San Francisco 49ers trade block candidate
The Los Angeles Chargers raised a few eyebrows with their selection of running back Omarion Hampton with their first round selection of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The team signed 1,000-yard rusher Najee Harris in free agency. However, adding Hampton to the mix is the exact thing head coach Jim Harbaugh is looking for, as the Chargers head coach has always focused on being a run first team at every stop in his coaching career.
But should the Chargers be done adding to their backfield? Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports seems to think the team could be a perfect candidate for potential San Francisco 49ers trade block candidate, Isaac Guerendo.
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh makes bold claim that might be controversial with fans
"Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers should be eyeing an RB3, and that could be Guerendo. There were rumors that the team could trade Najee Harris just months after signing him. While that could be possible if he doesn’t perform up to standards and the team were to want to get some draft capital in return, they might be better off keeping him to see how he excels even as a backup. First-round pick Omarion Hampton will likely be the starter for Justin Herbert’s offense, and they could use Guerendo as a solid depth fill-in rotation to compete with Kimani Vidal," wrote Palacios.
Last season, Guerendo was looking like a surprise star for the 49ers before suffering a knee injury. However, if the 49ers make him available, the Chargers should absolutely take a closer look.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers have yet another position change unfolding, this time for rookie
Chargers just showed the ultimate form of disrespect to Keenan Allen
Justin Herbert's practice connection with rookie WR Tre Harris has fans buzzing
Omarion Hampton goes viral for wild reason during Chargers rookie minicamp
Chargers' offensive line shuffle at practice catches attention of fans