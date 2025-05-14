Chargers unexpectedly soar in power rankings after Jim Harbaugh 'bully' debut season
The Los Angeles Chargers feel like one of the most polarizing teams in the NFL coming out of free agency and the draft ahead of the summer.
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers attacked a bevy of needs and revamped much of the roster more to his liking going into Year 2.
Still, grades and general buzz haven’t always been overly favorable.
But not everywhere frowns at the offseason for the Chargers. Looking ahead at power rankings, Bucky Brooks of Fox Sports actually lists the team sixth overall:
“If the Chargers can bully their way into the postseason with a limited roster in Jim Harbaugh’s debut season, the "Powder Blues" could hoist the Lombardi Trophy after the 2025 season with a more talented lineup at his disposal in Year 2. Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris add more pop to a punishing running game that wears opponents down with body blows. With receiver Mike Williams rejoining the squad to alleviate pressure off of Ladd McConkey on the perimeter, the Chargers’ rebuilt offense is more balanced and diverse than the 2024 version. If defensive coordinator Jesse Minter continues to work his magic with the defense, the Bolts could vie for the AFC’s No.1 seed.”
Granted, this ranking still puts the Chargers behind the expected names like Philadelphia and Kansas City.
But the writeup is noteworthy for a big reason. Lost in the lack of buzz around the Chargers’ offseason moves compared to big expectations, there’s that little fact that Harbaugh already took this team to the playoffs in the stacked AFC West and overall AFC.
Stepping back and adding that to the fact the team upgraded the offense around Justin Herbert and can reasonably expect to be better on defense and it’s not so hard to think of the Chargers as a top 10 team.
