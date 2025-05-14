Jim Harbaugh set to meet old friend in Chargers Week 8 matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers will soon know the entire slate of their 2025 regular season schedule. However, leaks have been revealed all week leading up to the NFL's schedule release party.
Most have already assumed the Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, in a game that will take place in Brazil.
Now, another leak has been made official, and head coach Jim Harbaugh will have to go up against the quarterback who helped him win a national championship in Week 8.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Minnesota Vikings will be traveling to Los Angeles for a primetime Thursday Night Football matchup.
The game will be the first time that Harbaugh and former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be on opposite sidelines.
McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury. However, the Vikings have now given him the keys to the franchise, and everyone will be locked in on this one.
The Vikings had a strong 2024 season, and if they were in any other division, they would have won the crown. However, the Detroit Lions were on a mission, and the Vikings could not take them down.
Now, McCarthy will look to get one up on his old head coach while visiting the bright lights of Los Angeles. This should be a good one.
