NFL schedule release: Chargers roast opposing teams with epic Pop-Tart comparisons
The Los Angeles Chargers and the rest of the NFL await the 2025 regular season schedule. However, the Chargers aren't sitting by and waiting without having some fun.
Instead, they're partaking in their annual tradition of comparing opposing teams to Pop-Tarts.
MORE: Jim Harbaugh set to meet old friend in Chargers Week 8 matchup
It's a hilarious tradition, one that started with them throwing mayonnaise on a Pop-Tart for the Tennessee Titans — a great way to poke fun at Will Levis for his love of mayo. They also used a "Peppa Pig" flavor for the Washington Commanders.
The hits kept coming, with a lasagna Pop-Tart in honor of Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants and a Jucy Lucy for the Minnesota Vikings.
They poked fun at their division rival Raiders, calling them Black Mold.
RELATED: Chargers schedule leaks: Rumored and confirmed games on Los Angeles' 2025 NFL slate
For the Miami Dolphins, it's a sushi Pop-Tart, which sounds absolutely gut-wrenching.
As bad as that sounds, the "hair" flavored Pop-Tart for Trevor Lawrence is worse.
The best, however, might be "The Sun" flavor for the Dallas Cowboys, who have been ridiculed for their stadium's massive sun-glare problem.
It's a tradition unlike any other, and one that the social media team deserves ultimate praise for.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers have yet another position change unfolding, this time for rookie
Chargers just showed the ultimate form of disrespect to Keenan Allen
Justin Herbert's practice connection with rookie WR Tre Harris has fans buzzing
Omarion Hampton goes viral for wild reason during Chargers rookie minicamp
Chargers' offensive line shuffle at practice catches attention of fans