Chargers projected to land Jim Harbaugh's fierce rival in NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers are being projected to land an old rival of Jim Harbaugh.

Matthew Schmidt

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have a major question to answer at running back this offseason, as J.K. Dobbins is slated to hit free agency and Gus Edwards has been a major disappointment.

While the Chargers are slated to have expansive cap room, they may not want to spend significant money on a halfback, and trades are always tricky.

That means Los Angeles may need to turn to the NFL Draft to find an answer, and Pro Football Network is projecting the Chargers to land Jim Harbaugh's former rival in April: Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson.

"Jim Harbaugh saw how special Henderson was playing on the opposite sideline from him at Michigan early in Henderson’s college career," PFN wrote. "That outrageous explosiveness returned in 2024. He also might be the best pass protector in the past half-decade to come from the collegiate ranks for the position, and the Texas game proved he’s devastating with the ball in his hands as a pass catcher."

Of course, Harbaugh coached against Henderson for three years while Harbaugh was at Michigan, so he is very familiar with the star rusher.

This season, Henderson racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, averaging a hefty 7.1 yards per carry while also logging 27 catches for 284 yards and a score.

Ohio State just won the national championship, and it was thanks much in part to the efforts of Henderson, who was brilliant throughout the College Football Playoff.

It may sting for Harbaugh to rely so heavily on a former Buckeye, but if it makes the Chargers better, Harbaugh would have no qualms about it.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard touchdown catch and run against Texas Longhorns in the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

