Los Angeles Chargers land Saints' star in blockbuster trade proposal

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts to a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts to a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are still feeling the sting from their AFC Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans. Nothing went right for Jim Harbaugh and company, which sends them into the offseason looking to make improvements so that this doesn't happen again in 2025.

Justin Herbert put together a strong 2024 campaign and had the team looking like a legitimate contender. Unfortunately, another collapse in the playoffs ended what had been a very promising season.

Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, the Chargers could use improvements in multiple different areas. One potential avenue to improvement would be bringing in a better playmaker at the safety position.

Bringing in an impact player to upgrade over Tony Jefferson would make a ton of sense for Los Angeles.

With that in mind, a major trade idea has been suggested for the Chargers.

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report has suggested a blockbuster trade idea that would land New Orleans Saints' star safety Tyrann Mathieu in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

"In the second half of the 2024 season, safety Tony Jefferson played a prominent role in the Los Angeles Chargers defense, but he's made little impact. Since Week 13, he's logged 27 tackles, one for loss," Moton wrote.

"If the Chargers want a versatile defensive back who can bring more to the secondary, Mathieu fits the bill as one of the league's top ball hawks."

During the 2024 season with the Saints, Mathieu posted good numbers. He played in all 17 games, recording 62 total tackles to go along with two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, three interceptions, and seven defended passes.

Throughout his entire career, Mathieu has been a playmaker. Nothing has changed even at 32 years old.

Being able to acquire Mathieu for a fifth-round pick would be a no-brainer move for Los Angeles. If things didn't work out for him in Los Angeles, Los Angeles could simply move on from him after the 2025 season.

Assuming he plays the same way he did in 2024, he would be a huge upgrade for the Chargers' defense.

While this is only a suggestion, it makes a lot of sense. Los Angeles would be a team to monitor closely if Mathieu is placed on the trade block.

EVAN MASSEY

Evan Massey is a sports reporter and analyst who covers college football, the NFL and NBA. He has contributed to the On SI network since July 2021. He has also written for ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, Forbes, Bleacher Report, NFLAnalysis.net, NBAAnalysis.net and many other publications. In his free time, Evan enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

