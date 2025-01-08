Chargers linked to major RB upgrade in NFL free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers are probably going to need to fix their backfield this offseason, as J.K. Dobbins is slated to hit free agency and Gus Edwards has been a major disappointment.
While Dobbins has been productive, he has a very checkered injury history and missed some time this year due to a knee issue, so the Chargers may not want to retain him.
As a result, Los Angeles could ultimately utilize part of its expansive cap room to land a running back in free agency, and Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has the answer.
Pittsburgh Steelers star Najee Harris.
"The Chargers could use an upgrade at the running back position, and Harris would be a strong one," Locker wrote. "Harris has eclipsed a 75.2 PFF rushing grade in each of the past three seasons, and he’s forced 53 or more tackles in all of his four pro seasons. Additionally, the 26-year-old ranked 14th among qualifiers on zone runs this year, which aligns well with Roman’s zone-based scheme."
There is definitely a lot to like about Harris.
He is just 26 years old and has been an ironman throughout his NFL career, playing in every game since entering the league in 2021.
Additionally, Harris has rattled off over 1,000 yards rushing in each of his first four seasons, and he is a very capable receiver out of the backfield. He also made the Pro Bowl back in 2021.
However, there is also reason to be cautious when it comes to signing him to a potentially lucrative long-term deal.
While Harris is unquestionably a workhorse, he isn't exactly the most efficient back in the world, as he lays claim to a career average of 3.9 yards per carry. His career high was 4.1 yards per attempt in 2023, and this past season, he finished with four yards per tote.
Still, the fact that Harris doesn't miss games is significant, especially considering that Dobbins has unfortunately been one of the most injury-prone halfbacks in the NFL.
We'll see if the Chargers aim to replace Dobbins with Harris in March.
