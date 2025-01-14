Los Angeles Chargers lose promising player to Chicago Bears on waiver wire
The Los Angeles Chargers took a risk before the playoff loss to the Houston Texans by waiving a promising young player while doing some pregame roster shuffling.
And the Chicago Bears were more than happy to take advantage and swipe that player.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears claimed Chargers offensive lineman Jordan McFadden on waivers. It’s a move that won’t go final until after the Super Bowl, but is official.
The move was a surprising one at the time, as McFadden was a fifth-round pick in 2023 who still had some promise and upside and frankly, the Chargers need all the help they can get on the interior of the offensive line.
Exposing McFadden to waivers was a risk the Chargers were willing to take, though, perhaps hoping that he would go unclaimed and they could get him back on the practice squad.
Instead, the Bears swooped in, and the Chargers have yet another depth hole to figure out this offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
How Chargers can get back to NFL playoffs next season
Justin Herbert accused of facing 'put up or shut up' 2025 season after playoff flop
Los Angeles Chargers land Saints' star in blockbuster trade proposal
2025 Chargers mock draft immediately after playoff exit
Analyst delivers stern warning about Chargers' Ezekiel Elliott