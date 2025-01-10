Chargers' surprise release before playoffs could hint at bigger things coming
The Los Angeles Chargers continued a string of roster moves ahead of the playoffs by releasing offensive lineman Jordan McFadden.
It’s a bit of news that comes from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and aligns with the pair of roster moves that will add two players back to the active roster from injured reserve. It could also signal the team’s desire to potentially get running back Ezekiel Elliott on the active roster.
McFadden was a fifth-round pick in 2023 who couldn’t climb up from the bottom of the depth chart, to the point he got looks as a tight end/fullback hybrid over the summer. But the fullback job went to Scott Matlock, who plays both sides of the football.
Still, it's at least a little surprising at this stage of the proceedings, given the fact McFadden was able to hang around for this long and appears to have enough developmental upside that they don't necessarily want to risk losing him to another team.
There is always a chance the Chargers re-up with McFadden in some fashion sooner rather than later, but he was one of those guys near the end of the overall 53 and the team needed to do some roster gymnastics to put itself in the best possible spot before the playoff game against the Houston Texans.
