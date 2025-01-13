2025 Chargers mock draft immediately after playoff exit
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2024-25 season came to a crashing halt in their 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans.
The season is over, and it is now time to look ahead to the future. The next big moment for the franchise will be the 2025 NFL Draft.
There are a few months before we get there, but it's never too early to look ahead. Here is a quick mock draft for the Chargers in 2025.
R1: Matthew Golden - WR Texas
The number one option for the Chargers in the draft will be a wide receiver. Texas receiver Matthew Golden could still be around when the team selects at 25 and could be a perfect fit for a team looking to add weapons.
The junior receiver led the SEC in touchdown receptions with nine, which helped close out his collegiate career with 22 touchdown receptions.
R2: Devin Neal - RB Kansas
Another offensive position of need is running back. Kansas running back Devin Neal could be just the answer the Chargers are looking for. Neal had three straight one thousand-yard rushing seasons for the Jayhawks and could be a much-needed spark in the backfield.
RD 3: Donovan Jackson - T Ohio State
The Chargers allowed four sacks in their loss to the Texans in the wild-card. So, selecting offensive tackle Donovan Jackson could be a quick solution to the offensive line issues.
RD 4: Bradyn Swinson - ED LSU
With the future of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack up in the air, the Chargers could consider taking an edge rusher like LSU's Bradyn Swinson could be possible.
Swinson finished his collegiate career with 13.5 sacks.
RD 5: Nick Nash - WR San Jose State
If San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash is still available in the fifth round, then consider this a steal for the Chargers.
Nash led the country with 16 touchdown receptions, helping him earn All-American honors for the 2024 season.
6 RD: Hollin Pierce - T Rutgers
Depth at the offensive line should never be taken for granted. Rutgers tackle Hollin Pierce could be a great project pick for the Chargers. Not too many times will a 6-foot-8, 325lb lineman be waiting for a home this late in a draft.
RD 6: Malachi Moore - S Alabama
The Chargers own two selections in the sixth round this year. With their second pick of the round, the team could use depth at safety with Alabama's Malachi Moore.
Moore shouldn't be expected to come in and be a contributor right away. However, the Crimson Tide safety could be a real diamond in the rough this late in the draft.
RD 7: Cody Simon - LB Ohio State
With their final pick of the 2025 draft, the Chargers should add depth to the linebacker room with Ohio State's Cody Simon.
Simon has blossomed this season for the Buckeyes. The fifth-year senior has seven sacks on the season with one more game remaining.
