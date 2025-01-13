How Chargers can get back to NFL playoffs next season
It was a disappointing end to the 2024 season for the Los Angeles Chargers, as they couldn't escape the Wild Card round once again in their 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans. The Chargers are now 0-2 in the playoffs with Justin Herbert, failing to see any sort of success in the postseason in his five seasons.
Herbert had a nightmare game against the Texans, throwing four interceptions on the day. The offense, outside of rookie Ladd McConkey, didn't show up to play at all. The Chargers' defense gave them multiple chances to climb back into the game, but to no avail.
Unfortunately for the Chargers, their biggest flaws were exposed on Saturday. Now that their season is over, it's time to head back to the drawing board for Jim Harbaugh and company. In order to get back to the playoffs, it's time to surround Herbert with more weapons.
Adding McConkey certainly paid off, as he had over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. He exploded for nine catches, 197 yards and one touchdown against the Texans, but he was the Chargers' only source of offensive production.
Quentin Johnston had zero catches on five targets, while DJ Chark and Derius Davis had one catch each. The next-closest Chargers player to McConkey's nine catches was Will Dissly, who had two. Dissly was responsible for a 14-point swing, as he had a costly drop in the first quarter that killed a drive, then later had a pass go right through his hands into the hands of a Texans defender that was returned for a touchdown.
Luckily, the Chargers will have over $73 million in cap space to use to bring in a complement to McConkey. Some options include:
Tee Higgins
Chris Godwin
Stefon Diggs
Amari Cooper
DeAndre Hopkins
Diontae Johnson (they tried claiming him a few weeks ago from waivers)
The Chargers will also have a late-first round pick in April and have been linked to a few tight ends. The most mocked player has been Michigan's Colston Loveland, who has ties with current head coach Jim Harbaugh. If not Loveland, the Chargers could end up with one of the other top tight ends in Tyler Warren or Harold Fannin Jr.
They'll also need to address the interior of their offensive line, as the trio of Trey Pipkins, Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson were barely serviceable. It's another area the Chargers could look to target with their first or second-round picks, with players such as Tyler Booker, Donovan Jackson and even Tate Ratledge later on day two.
They should also seriously look to make a big move in the secondary, both at cornerback and safety. The Chargers have had a rotation of different veteran safeties all season that included Tony Jefferson and Marcus Maye, among others. They've had to lean on rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still starting at corner due to injuries.
The Chargers will have more resources this offseason to upgrade the roster and get back to the playoffs next year.
