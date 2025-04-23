Los Angeles Chargers' massive offseason addition seeks help for mother
Before the Los Angeles Chargers get started on their work in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team should be applauded for their work in free agency.
The Chargers were in a great place to spend financially and found players that filled massive voids from the past season.
Arguably, the biggest addition to the Chargers this offseason has been guard Mekhi Becton. Becton is coming off a Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles and brings experience to a position the Chargers desperately need to add this offseason.
Unfortunately, Becton shared some sad news on his official Twitter/X account about his mother. Becton shared that his mother is in need of a kidney and that if anyone could help, the family would appreciate it.
Becton also shared that his mother's blood type is B positive, for those who may be willing to get tested to see if they are a match.
This is depressing news for Becton, who has appeared to be excited about his new journey with the Chargers, and now is facing such a tough road with his mother.
Eagles fans, as well as Chargers fans, have come together on social media to wish the Becton family well, and even reach out about how to get tested in regards to being a potential match.
