Derwin James crowns three new leaders in the Chargers locker room
As with every NFL roster, leaders will emerge organically. Having vocal leaders to turn to in a locker room is crucial for team morale. For the Los Angeles Chargers, star safety Derwin James has been that since day one. The Chargers' 2018 first round pick talks a big game but makes sure to back it all up on the field.
James, now a seasoned veteran in the Chargers' defensive backfield, is working with a plethora of young talent. Last year's draft class played some very meaningful snaps, especially on defense. James noticed three new leaders in the Chargers' locker room early into this spring.
This is great news to hear, as all three players were taken over the last two Chargers' drafts. Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart had some big moments as rookies in 2024, with Still leading the team in interceptions with four. Heading into their sophomore seasons in the NFL, both Still and Hart are slated to start.
Still will take over the starting nickel corner spot, while Hart will occupy the space opposite of Donte Jackson, whom will be the Chargers' CB1 this season.
As for Daiyan Henley, talk about a rising star. The former third round pick stepped up into a starting role in 2024, totaling 147 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and one sack for the Bolts. Henley will now look to become a mainstay in the middle of the Chargers' defense.
