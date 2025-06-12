Jim Harbaugh reveals where he wants Chargers to practice next after San Diego
It was big news when the Los Angeles Chargers announced they would be holding practice in San Diego this offseason.
The move to hold practice in the city that was once home to the team may have been pushed by head coach Jim Harbaugh.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh gives Michigan wrestler who hasn't played since high school a shot
Harbaugh recently told the media that he may have had some say in the Chargers practicing in their old home, but a stop in San Diego may not be the last for the team.
The second year head coach told the media that he wants to take the team where the fans are. There's a joke in there about the team not having fans in Los Angeles, but we should probably move on from that.
Harbaugh mentioned that he would love to see the team practice in Fresno. A quick check of the map says that a trip to Fresno for the Chargers would be nearly a five hour journey. Does Fresno yearn for the yellow lightning bolt?
Whatever the case may be, Harbaugh is ready to take the show on the road. Maybe it would be like a real life version of 'A Bug's Life'. For now, the hardcore fans of San Diego will get their opportunity to welcome back their favorite team at least one more time.
