Khalil Mack makes announcement on Chargers’ Super Bowl chances in 2025
After the Los Angeles Chargers decided to part ways with Joey Bosa, it left them thin at outside linebacker. Thankfully, they were able to answer some of the concerns when they re-signed Khalil Mack to a one-year deal worth $18 million.
It seemed uncertain that Mack would return when he first hit free agency, but getting him back is a huge help considering he's given them 31 sacks in three seasons.
For Mack, the decision was easy. He knew he wanted to stay in Los Angeles, where he felt sure they could win games. He stated that meant as much to him as the financial aspect.
"I had to be fair in the approach to things and not making it about just finances and all the different things," Mack said via Kris Rhim of ESPN.. "I tried to make it more so just about winning ball games."
Mack took it further, saying he believes this is a team that can compete for a Super Bowl.
"Just not wanting to give up on that goal and that ambition that I have ever since I stepped into the league," Mack said. "I knew I wanted to play in important games and win a Super Bowl."
Los Angeles has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, but there are some talented teams in the AFC they have to overcome in order to meet the goal Mack has in mind.
