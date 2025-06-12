Charger Report

Khalil Mack makes announcement on Chargers’ Super Bowl chances in 2025

Khalil Mack had one goal in mind when re-signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
After the Los Angeles Chargers decided to part ways with Joey Bosa, it left them thin at outside linebacker. Thankfully, they were able to answer some of the concerns when they re-signed Khalil Mack to a one-year deal worth $18 million.

It seemed uncertain that Mack would return when he first hit free agency, but getting him back is a huge help considering he's given them 31 sacks in three seasons.

For Mack, the decision was easy. He knew he wanted to stay in Los Angeles, where he felt sure they could win games. He stated that meant as much to him as the financial aspect.

"I had to be fair in the approach to things and not making it about just finances and all the different things," Mack said via Kris Rhim of ESPN.. "I tried to make it more so just about winning ball games."

Mack took it further, saying he believes this is a team that can compete for a Super Bowl.

"Just not wanting to give up on that goal and that ambition that I have ever since I stepped into the league," Mack said. "I knew I wanted to play in important games and win a Super Bowl."

Los Angeles has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, but there are some talented teams in the AFC they have to overcome in order to meet the goal Mack has in mind.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack enters the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack enters the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

