Chargers not listed as a Jaire Alexander destination, but should they be?
One of the biggest stories around the league this week was the Green Bay Packers parting ways with two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander is certainly regarded as a top corner when healthy, but that's exactly the issue. He's played just 14 games over the last two seasons combined.
With the Packers expected to take on Alexander's full $17 million cap hit for 2025, that makes it extremely easy for a contender to scoop him up for cheap. Could the Los Angeles Chargers be one of those teams interested? They aren't strapped for cash whatsoever, as they have just under $27 million to work with following the major offseason moves.
PFF listed six potential teams that Alexander could draw interest from, but the Chargers aren't listed. Trevor Sikkema named the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers and the rival Las Vegas Raiders as potential destinations for the former Pro Bowler.
The Bolts brought over Donte Jackson to be their CB1 this offseason, while banking on second year corner Cam Hart to handle the other side. They also signed Benjamin St-Juste for depth purposes and have Tarheeb Still manning the slot.
While the Chargers seem content with their secondary, they should absolutely look into bringing in Alexander. None of the signings they made in free agency should deter them from taking a potential flier on Alexander, who is one of the league's best when he can remain on the field.
