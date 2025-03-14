Charger Report

Chargers' new addition makes strong recruiting pitch to star WR

This new Los Angeles Chargers addition is attempting to recruit a star wide receiver.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 17, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs after a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery (23) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs after a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery (23) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers made a new addition to their receiving corps this week (well, kind of), signing Mike Williams to a one-year deal.

Of course, Williams spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers before being released last March. He then split the 2024 campaign between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers before ultimately returning to Los Angeles.

But is it possible that the Chargers could bring their whole pre-2024 receiving crew back?

Remember: Williams had comprised a rather impressive duo with Keenan Allen for quite some time, but LA decided to part with both playmakers last offseason.

Now, Allen is a free agent, and a reunion between the six-time Pro Bowler and the Bolts has been widely suggested.

When asked about the possibility of Allen re-joining the Chargers, Williams made it very clear to reporters that he wants his friend back.

"Hell yeah. That's my dawg," Williams said. "We be together every other day. Yeah, I would love that."

Williams then concluded things by saying Los Angeles would "hopefully" agree to a new deal to bring Allen back into the fold.

Williams didn't exactly have a banner year this past season, logging 21 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown. He also tore his ACL three games into the 2023 campaign, so it's been a while since the 30-year-old was productive.

Hopefully, Williams will be able to rediscover his previous form, when he caught 63 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns with the Chargers in 2022. Heck, back in 2021, he hauled in 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine scores.

Meanwhile, Allen spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bolts before being traded to the Chicago Bears last March. He snared 70 balls for 744 yards while reaching the end zone seven times in 2024.

Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.
Jun 15, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receivers Mike Williams (81) and Keenan Allen (13) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

