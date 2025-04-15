Chargers should capitalize on Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins trade drama
The Los Angeles Chargers don’t necessarily need help at the cornerback position going into the 2025 NFL draft.
But when a name like Jalen Ramsey becomes available, teams tend to pay attention.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to seek a trade.
This one wasn’t hard to see coming, as Ramsey earned a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension with the Dolphins and has a $25.1 million fully guaranteed cap hit in 2025—before likely wanting another extension since the cornerback market has climbed so much. He's under contract through 2028, with 2025 the last guaranteed money.
What’s interesting here are the numbers. Because the Chargers played it safe while entering free agency with more than $90 million to use, they still have roughly $30 million in cap space. A contract restructure or extension after a trade could easily bring down Ramsey’s 2025 cap hit, too.
Speaking of a trade, all the Dolphins coughed up in for Ramsey in 2023 was tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round pick. Miami clearly wanting to get a 30-year-old cornerback off the books should, if nothing else, keep the trade price in that same range.
Again, the Chargers don’t need another cornerback. Fifth-round rookies Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart broke out last year, Donte Jackson just arrived via free agency and another rookie could be on the way.
But the allure of adding a possible No. 1 cornerback at an affordable trade price for a team swimming in cap space and draft picks while hoping to contend in the AFC West does carry a certain appeal.
