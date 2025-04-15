Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL draft picks list: Where will Bolts be picking?
The Los Angeles Chargers are in for a crucial offseason. The frenziness of free agency is finally over, with the Bolts making modest moves and not overpaying for anybody despite their extremely healthy cap space situation. The next step of the offseason is around the corner, as the NFL Draft is set to take place next Thursday.
The Chargers will welcome 10 new players to the roster, barring any trades. Since they finished with an 11-6 record in 2024, the Chargers will be picking near the end of every round, but that doesn't mean they'll miss out on top talent. Seeing how well their 2024 draft class panned out as rookies, Joe Hortiz, Jim Harbaugh and company should be ecstatic to have 10 swings at the plate this April.
Here's a list of every 2025 Chargers draft pick:
Round 1, No.22
Round 2, No.55
Round 3, No.86
Round 4, No.125
Round 5, No.158
Round 6, No. 181* (from New England)
Round 6, No.199
Round 6, No.209 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, No.214 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, No.256 (compensatory pick)
*The Chargers received a sixth-round pick from the Patriots in exchange for cornerback J.C. Jackson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
As for the final three selections, the Chargers were awarded compensatory picks based on the free agent formula from last offseason. The Chargers now have four picks in the sixth round and one in the seventh due to the formula. Their three compensatory picks are second-most in the NFL.
The NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay from April 24-26.
