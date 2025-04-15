Chargers predicted to trade up with Bucs to draft 104-catch former Heisman candidate
As the offseason continues, questions still remain about how the Los Angeles Chargers will upgrade their pass-catcher group for quarterback Justin Herbert.
The Chargers lost Joshua Palmer in free agency and replaced him with Mike Williams, but the veteran wideout is coming off a down season that suggests he may not be able to contribute much.
Los Angeles does have two young receivers in Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, but the jury is still out on the latter after inconsistent play over his first two seasons in the NFL.
One avenue the Chargers could take to add to their lackluster group of pass-catchers is the 2025 NFL draft.
Los Angeles was recently predicted by Gennaro Filice of NFL.com to pull off a trade up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that lands the Chargers the No. 19 pick and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
"Jim Harbaugh loves tight ends of all shapes, sizes and play styles, so when Warren starts to slide in this exercise, he vaults right in front of the division-rival Broncos to claim this prize," he wrote.
The Chargers already have a solid duo of tight ends in Will Dissly and free-agent acquisition Tyler Conklin, but Conklin is on a one-year deal and neither of those veterans offer the kind of upside Warren does as a pass-catcher.
Warren exploded in 2024, with the Penn State product reeling in 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight scores, all of which were personal bests for him. He also garnered some Heisman Trophy consideration, finishing seventh in voting.
"Overall, Warren is a high-level playmaker from the tight end position who will make an impact in multiple phases," The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler said of Warren. "His movement skills and comfortability in space showcase one of the country’s premier pass-catchers at the position and a potential day-one pick.
Adding Warren would give Herbert another weapon in 2025, and a potential elite target for years to come. The Chargers would still need to add another wideout, but Warren would no doubt help strengthen Los Angeles' pass-catching group.
