4 tight ends the Los Angeles Chargers could target in 2025 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Chargers made an under-the-radar move this offseason when they signed Tyler Conklin in NFL free agency. Despite quarterback uncertainty, Conklin had 170 receptions for 1,622 yards, with seven touchdowns in three seasons with the New York Jets.
He's not an elite option, but he's more than capable of giving the Chargers a starter, at least in the short term. Conklin, who is on a one-year deal, should afford them time to groom a younger player who can take over full-time in 2026.
With that being the goal, here's a look at four tight ends the Chargers could target in the 2025 NFL draft.
Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
If the Chargers want a tight end known for his pass-catching prowess, Harold Fannin Jr. could be their guy. The Bowling Green product exploded in 2024 with 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns.
While he proved he can get it done against elite competition, such as Penn State, Fannin isn't known for his blocking. That could be a problem with Jim Harbaugh as the head coach, but there's no denying he's a weapon on offense.
Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
With Tyler Conklin starting this season, the Chargers could wait until later in the draft to find a developmental tight end. Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans makes sense in such a scenario.
Evans is a natural receiver who knows how to find the soft spot in defenses, but the Irish offense didn't do him many favors. He still had 43 receptions for 421 yards with three touchdowns, but could be a better pro in the right system.
Mason Taylor, LSU
One of the tight ends Los Angeles has shown interest in is LSU's Mason Taylor. The son of former Miami Dolphins' defensive end Jason Taylor, Mason had a visit with the Chargers during the pre-draft process.
Taylor shines as a pass-catcher, but he's also been solid when it comes to blocking. He's not getting the same attention as some of the top prospects (Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland), but Taylor is expected to be a second-round pick and a long-term starter in the NFL.
Colston Loveland, Michigan
No player in the draft has been linked to Los Angeles more than Colston Loveland. The Michigan tight end was recruited by Jim Harbaugh and was part of the championship team in Harbaugh's final season with the Wolverines.
One of the top all-around prospects, Loveland creates mismatches for NFL defenses and has an incredible ceiling as a pass-catcher. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder would be the unquestioned TE1 without Tyler Warren being in this class, but he's still projected to be an impact player at the next level.
The only question now is whether or not he's on the board when the Chargers make their first pick.
