Chargers UDFA gets callout from Joe Hortiz ahead of training camp
Los Angeles Chargers fans probably aren't tired of hearing hype about their running back room right now.
Those Chargers, after all, brought on the reliable Najee Harris in free agency, then used a first-round pick on possible future superstar Omarion Hampton.
Then, in undrafted free agency, the team went out and got Raheim Sanders, a guy whose practice usage even at rookie minicamp hinted at big things when it comes to his 53-man roster chances.
Now, Chargers fans can tack on some hype via comments from Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, who was asked about Sanders’ usage recently.
"Rocket was a guy we definitely did a thorough evaluation on and we felt like he was a draftable player," Hortiz said on Chargers Weekly. "A lot of times you don't get guys in free agency that are still on your front board."
That tidbit about the draft board says it all – Sanders is a guy the Chargers thought very highly of during the draft and might’ve even ended up drafting.
It seems to say a lot about the depth chart, too, as the Chargers clearly want some big competition for the likes of Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal over the summer.
Sanders, by all accounts now, is the guy to provide that push and make perhaps the most interesting position on the Chargers all the more entertaining during training camp.
