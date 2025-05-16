Chargers 2025 schedule: The most important game of the season is obvious
The Los Angeles Chargers' social team, once again, delivered one of the best schedule releases in all of the NFL.
The Minecraft-inspired video instantly went viral, and the social team took some fun shots at a few future opponents.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers 2025 regular season predictions
But which game will really be the most important for the Chargers in the 2025 season? The answer shouldn't be all that surprising.
The obvious answer to us is the season finale matchup against the Denver Broncos. The reasoning behind that belief is that the AFC West will be a force once again this season.
The division crown may be the most vulnerable it has been in years, with the Chargers and Broncos getting closer and closer to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now, with many in the media having the belief that the Las Vegas Raiders can make some noise this season, every division win will matter.
Last season, a late-season win over the Broncos put the Chargers in a safe place when it came to securing a postseason spot.
This year, the final game of the regular season could be for the AFC West crown. Putting the final game of the season as the most important may seem like a stretch in May. However, this one has all the makings of being the final flexed primetime game to decide playoff seeding.
