Chargers fans found big helmet-related secret in schedule release video
The Los Angeles Chargers absolutely killed it once again with this year's schedule release video. The Minecraft-themed reveal had plenty of clever ways to show Chargers fans which teams they'll be playing in 2025 and when. However, the Bolts may have hidden an easter egg that fans quickly spotted.
The Chargers are set for an alternate helmet this season, with many speculating that a powder blue colorway could be on the way. Last week, general manager Joe Hortiz said the team had a closed-off photoshoot that even he wasn't allowed to see, leading many to speculate about the chance of the team getting a new helmet for the upcoming season.
The Chargers haven't had an alternate helmet since the one-shell rule was lifted a few years ago. With a new helmet begs the next question, could new uniforms follow afterwards? Considering that Hortiz mentioned the team having an entire private photoshoot, it wouldn't be surprising if the team had a whole new look ready to be unveiled.
The Bolts will undoubtedly be getting a new helmet in 2025, that's confirmed. Fans will keep speculating as to what it will look like until the big reveal.
