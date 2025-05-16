Chargers featured on another scorching hot take with Chiefs thanks to Colin Cowherd
The Los Angeles Chargers are becoming a hot pick in the projections department in the wake of the 2025 NFL schedule announcement.
Already, Chargers fans have watched in likely surprise as one notable analyst has picked Jim Harbaugh’s team to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West this year.
And now here comes Colin Cowherd, who just went national with his take that the Chargers will win the AFC West, in part because Los Angeles gets a “cookie dough-soft” run on the slate.
“Jim Harbaugh, look at his career in Year 2. Everywhere he goes,” Cowherd said. “Revamped run game, high-end left and right tackles and a cookie-dough-soft schedule in the middle of the season to gain momentum."
A “soft” schedule is debatable, though, considering the Chargers start the season overseas and play three AFC West games to start the year. After that, tough matchups against the likes of Washington and Philadelphia are still there alongside games against teams like Jacksonville.
Still, it’s not hard to see why there might be some Chargers hype. The offseason was quiet, but the team appeared to make some meaningful upgrades to the roster.
There’s also an understandable sense that the Chargers should be a little ahead of schedule compared to last year now that the returning players and coaches have one year in the system. Plus, the whole “Harbaugh” factor.
Still, the Chargers will have to prove last year’s playoff berth wasn’t a fluke, otherwise these takes are just offseason noise.
