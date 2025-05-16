Chargers 2025 schedule: Titans and Jaguars are easiest games of season for LA
The Los Angeles Chargers' quest to be the kings of the AFC West got one step closer with the release of the 2025 NFL regular season schedule.
The team will start the season in the league's first international game of the year in Brazil, where they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, everyone wants to know what games could be chalked up as wins before they even happen. Now, no game in the NFL is ever really easy, but the Chargers have to capitalize on getting the chance to play the AFC South this upcoming season.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers 2025 regular season predictions
A matchup with the Tennessee Titans should be the easiest game the Chargers have all season. I mean, there's a reason they earned the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sure, Cam Ward could be some kind of phenom and bring the Titans to life like Jayden Daniels did for the Washington Commanders. However, it feels the Titans have a lot more work to do to be considered a threat.
Speaking of phenoms, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was once believed to be the exact definition of the word.
However, the former number one overall pick has yet to put his stamp on being one of the top of the next generation. A matchup with the Jaguars is another game the Chargers can't let slip away.
