Chargers' egregious free agent error has created an annoying problem
The Los Angeles Chargers have not exactly had a banner offseason thus far, as they didn't land any significant free agents outside of running back Najee Harris (whose career production is actually rather questionable as it is).
But outside of the Chargers not adding anyone, it's who they chose not to re-sign that may have been their most egregious error. Los Angeles opted not to re-sign breakout defensive tackle Poona Ford, who ultimately signed a three-year, $27.6 million contract with the Rams.
Really? The Chargers—with all of their expansive cap space—couldn't retain Ford, who was a major reason for LA's defensive surge in 2024?
Well, now, the Bolts have a hole on the interior of their defensive line, even after signing Naquan Jones and Da'Shawn Hand following the departure of Ford. And as a result, the Chargers may have to spend a first-round NFL Draft pick on a defensive tackle, thereby sabotaging their need for another weapon for Justin Herbert.
An NFL executive has already predicted that Los Angeles may address its defensive line on Day 1 of the draft later this month, which is certainly irritating given that the Chargers could have simply avoided the problem altogether by keeping Ford.
Los Angeles only replaced Joshua Palmer with Mike Williams at wide receiver, failing to land any major talents via free agency or trade at the position. Sure, the Bolts can still sign Keenan Allen, but Allen is 32 years old. They still need more playmakers regardless.
The Chargers must find an answer in the NFL Draft, and that just became more complicated now that Los Angeles also needs to shore up the trenches defensively in order to ensure that its run defense doesn't tumble.
