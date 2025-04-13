Derek Carr injury news could benefit Chargers in 2025 NFL draft
This week, the New Orleans Saints received terrible news when it was announced that Derek Carr could miss the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury. At first glance, a quarterback injury for an NFC South team doesn't seem pertinent to the Los Angeles Chargers, but there's a way their misfortune could benefit L.A.
New Orleans holds the No. 9 pick in the NFL draft, and wide receiver, edge, and cornerback are three of their top priorities. The Chargers also need to target those positions, with players such as Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, and Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron all being possible at pick No. 22.
RELATED: Chargers trade pitch adds elite 6-time 1,000-yard wide receiver for Justin Herbert
Los Angeles is far enough back that they had to hope at least one of these players could be available, but the news in New Orleans could lead to a shake-up early in the draft.
The Saints could shift their focus to a quarterback, with someone such as Shedeur Sanders being a potential target. That leaves someone on the board who could potentially help the Chargers.
As is always the case in the draft, one team altering its expected course could change everything. While you don't ever want to wish an injury on anyone, this one could wind up helping the Chargers — even if it's not in a direct way.
