Chargers’ breakout star after ripoff of a trade making national waves

The #Chargers traded Keenan Allen for #Bears' pick No. 110 in the 2024 NFL Draft... then packaged that with No. 37 to move up to No. 34 to select Ladd McConkey. The throw-in was pick No. 137... which turned into Tarheeb Still.



Hits all around for the #Chargers on that deal. https://t.co/esMu8jp7cd