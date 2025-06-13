Chargers' freakish weapon already catching Justin Herbert's attention
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up arguably one of the biggest steals of the NFL draft back in April, bagging Syracuse Orange tight end Oronde Gadsden II in the fifth round.
How a freakish athletic like Gadsden fell all the way to Round 5 is anyone's guess, but, nevertheless, he did, and the Chargers reaped the benefits.
Los Angeles had been searching for a tight end, as Will Dissly is clearly not a top option, and Tyler Conklin was a rather underwhelming free-agent signing.
While the jury is obviously still out on Gadsden, he is apparently making a great impression early on. ESPN's Kris Rhim noted that the 6-foot-5 playmaker was the team's "most active pass catcher" in minicamp earlier this week, which included Gadsden snaring a few balls in traffic.
Given that Gadsden hauled in 73 receptions for 934 yards and seven touchdowns at Syracuse last year, this should not come as much of a surprise.
Built like a big wide receiver, Gadsden may very well be one of the most impressive physical specimens in his draft class, and had it not been for an injury that sidelined him for almost all of 2023, he probably would have posted three straight monster campaigns to conclude his collegiate career.
Back in 2022, the 21-year-old caught 61 passes for 975 yards and six scores, averaging an incredible 16 yards per catch. And that was long before Kyle McCord joined the Orange under center.
The productivity is there, and so is the raw talent and potential. It would not be a shock if Gadsden establishes himself as a key weapon for Justin Herbert right off the bat in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' unique new uniform patches are latest odd Jim Harbaugh invention
Chargers not listed as a Jaire Alexander destination, but should they be?
Jim Harbaugh reveals where he wants Chargers to practice next after San Diego
Derwin James crowns three new leaders in the Chargers locker room
Khalil Mack makes announcement on Chargers’ Super Bowl chances in 2025