Chargers legend Philip Rivers hit with rough take on HOF candidacy
Los Angeles Chargers legend Philip Rivers becomes eligibility to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026, but how strong is the quarterback's case?
Rivers definitely had a prolific NFL career, as he retired top five in NFL history in both passing yards and passing touchdowns upon retiring after the 2020 campaign.
Not only that, but the North Carolina State product made eight Pro Bowl appearances and finished third in MVP voting once.
But will Rivers' complete lack of playoff success keep him out of of the Hall of Fame.
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon thinks it's a possibility.
In building cases for an against some of the most controversial Hall of Fame candidates in NFL history, Kenyon felt that Rivers' shaky postseason resume could ultimately keep him out of Canton.
"Rivers had a few seasons in MVP consideration, sure, but the Chargers rarely did anything of significance in the playoffs," Kenyon wrote. "They reached the AFC Championship Game in Rivers' first year as a starter and never returned to that round, let alone made a Super Bowl."
Rivers retired with an overall playoff record of 5-7, and his postseason numbers weren't fantastic. In those 12 games, he threw 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing just 59.4 percent of his passes.
Perhaps Rivers' impressive regular-season numbers and longevity will aid him in getting into the Hall of Fame, but he was good, not great, throughout his career, and his rather bare playoff history will absolutely weigh on the minds of voters.
We'll see what happens in 2026.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers look to Ohio State to possibly replace Joey Bosa in new mock draft
4 free-agent RBs Los Angeles Chargers could target this offseason
Los Angeles Chargers WR slammed with shockingly brutal take
Chargers making intentions with Joey Bosa abundantly clear
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh pounds table for return of polarizing free agent
Are the Chargers getting interview requests on Jesse Minter?