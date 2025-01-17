Chargers look to Ohio State to possibly replace Joey Bosa in new mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have a few different scenarios they can choose from with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chargers will be selecting 22nd overall and will have their eyes on wide receivers, running backs, safeties, and maybe even an edge rusher.
MORE: Chargers brass reveal compensatory draft pick plan ahead of key offseason
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently released a mock draft that has the Chargers adding some depth to their pass rush for the upcoming season.
Iyer believes that the Chargers could select Ohio State edge rusher, Jack Sawyer.
"The Chargers have Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, but the latter is a 33-year-old pending free agent and they have some rotational depth concerns. Sawyer can help them reload as a rising, relentless pass-rusher and overall playmaker."
It is true that Mack will be a free agent, and Bosa is entering his last year on his current contract. Adding Sawyer would be the perfect depth piece to one of the most important positions on the field.
During his senior season with the Buckeyes, Sawyer has 56 tackles, nine sacks, and one interception. The Buckeyes have one game remaining this season as they take on Notre Dame in the national championship.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals he needs two medical operations this offseason
Chargers quietly winning NFL coaching search right now
Los Angeles Chargers in danger of losing key front office member to rival
Chargers brass reveal compensatory draft pick plan ahead of key offseason
Are the Chargers actually in danger of regressing?