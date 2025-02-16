Chargers: Taysom Hill feels like a Jim Harbaugh guy, right?
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has a reputation for the types of players he likes to build a culture and program around at all levels of football.
So, when certain players become available, they just feel like Jim Harbaugh Guys.
And Taysom Hill feels like one of those, right?
Hill, the versatile do-it-all veteran for the New Orleans Saints, might not be back with that team next year, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. No wonder – he’s nearly a $18 million cap hit for the cap-strapped team next year and is coming off knee surgery in December.
Putting the fact Hill is about to be 35 years old aside, his tough attitude and versatility just feels like something Harbaugh will be interested in at the right price. This past season, while continuing to excel as a blocker all over the formations, Hill lined up at fullback, tight end and running back, to name a few of the spots.
RELATED: Chargers' Joey Bosa teams up with brother in jaw-dropping 49ers trade idea
The Chargers need upgrades across all offensive skill positions, so his being able to move all over and help lacking areas would be nice. His toughness certainly fits – the Chargers already have one two-way player with Scott Matlock.
And a nice little capper to all this? Sean Payton was the one to discover Hill while in New Orleans. Now, he’s head coach of the Denver Broncos. Harbaugh preventing that reunion would cast some gasoline on the rivalry and potentially ruin some of Payton’s plans.
If nothing else, it’s a fun little idea to keep in mind as the Chargers keep rebuilding the program to Harbaugh’s liking.
