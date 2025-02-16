Surprising free agent edge rusher Los Angeles Chargers should sign instead of Khalil Mack
The Los Angeles Chargers had a respectable 45 sacks last season, good for sixth in the NFL. However, with the declining productivity and likely cut ofJoey Bosa as well as Khalil Mack being an unrestricted free agent who will likely command top dollar, there is quite a bit of uncertainty about just who will be rushing opposing quarterbacks in 2025.
The Chargers currently have $65 million in cap space, behind only four other teams. However, with several positional holes to fill (ahem, wide receiver) and a whopping 27 unrestricted free agents -- including Mack, JK Dobbins, iDL Poona Ford, CB Asante Samuel Jr., iOL Bradley Bozeman and rising safety Elijah Molden -- that money will go fast.
While Mack had a good year he, well, had a good year. While providing leadership and good run-stopping, Mack registered just six sacks in 2025. Out of the leaders at his edge rush position for pass-rush-win-rate, Mack didn't make the Top 20.
So if not Mack then who? The player who is No. 8 on that win-rate list -- Dante Fowler Jr. of the Washington Commanders. Yes, Fowler, a 10-year vet, will be 31 in August but Mack will be 34. Fowler, who the Commanders signed to a one-year deal last offseason, responded with an excellent season, appearing in all 17 games and recording a robust 10.5 sacks and 20 quarterback pressures.
The cherry on top for the Chargers? Fowler's estimated price tag is $5.2 million per year compared to Mack who is expected to get offers closer to $25 million. This leaves a lot of money left over to address other needs for a team looking to make another big leap in Harbaugh's second season.
Of course, Washington may not let Fowler walk. His head coach, Dan Quinn, was Fowler's college coordinator at University of Florida. And then signed him with the Falcons...and the Cowboys...and then the Commanders. The Chargers might want to take note how valued Fowler is by the coach who knows him best.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers keep coming up in Myles Garrett trade speculation
Chargers could emerge as realistic trade spot for superstar RB
Chargers declared top landing spot for 2025 NFL draft's top 10 prospect
Los Angeles Chargers’ ‘overlooked’ defender a threat to join AFC contenders
Los Angeles Chargers free agent who probably won’t be back makes top 10 list