Los Angeles Chargers set to lose Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, swears NFL insider
Apologies in advance, Los Angeles Chargers fans – there is a scenario where they lose both Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa this offseason.
Money is the biggest issue. Onlookers understand by now that moving on from Bosa in some capacity could save roughly $25 million in cap space. Mack’s future, since shunning retirement, is a complete unknown – he’s been projected to leave for the Seattle Seahawks, has interest from the Buffalo Bills, and much more to illustrate how hot his market will be.
The obvious idea for the Chargers is moving on from Bosa and sliding that cap savings over to retaining Mack. But that’s only feasible if the open market doesn’t balloon the veteran pass-rusher’s asking price to unreasonable levels.
And that’s just not a guarantee, hence The Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora speculating that the Chargers could lose both names:
“As mentioned, this is a weak free agent class. Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack is one of the few headliners, and he is poised to fare quite well in this market despite his advancing age. Crazy as it might sound, don’t rule out a return to Chicago for the 33-year old. The Bears gave up serious draft capital to land him from the Raiders in 2018; they later dealt him to the Chargers for far less. But this league can move in mysterious ways; Chicago wants pass rush help, has money to spend and is under pressure to win with quarterback Caleb Williams on his rookie deal. Look for the Chargers to move on from always-injured pass rusher Joey Bosa, as well.”
Losing Mack and Bosa in the same offseason would classify as painful, no doubt. But it might not be the disaster zone fans would expect, either.
For one, Tuli Tuipulotu has deserved a bigger role for a while now. There are surprising members of the free agent class who could contribute high value on more affordable contracts, too.
And beyond the idea of using a pick as early as the first round on a pass-rusher, it’s important to keep in mind that the scheme from new coordinator Jesse Minter last year had prove-it deal guys all over the depth chart (and fifth-round cornerbacks!) playing at very high levels. Giving lesser-known names big pass-rusher roles might not pan out as poorly as one might think.
Still, ideally, the Chargers find a way to keep one of either Mack or Bosa. But Bosa already took a pay cut last year, and Mack’s reps certainly understand just how outrageous his market could get.
