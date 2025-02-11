Chargers predicted to land nation's former rushing leader
The Los Angeles Chargers may ultimately lose J.K. Dobbins to free agency next month, so they will need to find another answer at running back.
The Chargers can always peruse the open market for other answers, but they may prefer to plant their excessive cap room elsewhere to help in other problem areas.
Fortunately, the NFL Draft is teeming with intriguing halfback prospects, and Josh Liskiewitz of Pro Football Focus feels Los Angeles may find its answer in Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon.
Liskiewitz is projecting the Chargers to land Gordon in the third round of the NFL Draft, which would be one heck of a pickup for the club.
"Gordon wasn’t quite as productive in 2024 as he was in 2023, but he set an incredibly high standard to follow," Liskiewitz wrote. "In his standout 2023 campaign, he forced 71 missed tackles and racked up 46 explosive runs."
This past season, Gordon rushed for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. The year prior, however, he led the country with 1,732 rushing yards to go along with 21 scores. He also logged a hefty 6.1 yards per carry and caught 39 passes for 330 yards and a touchdown.
Considering how desperately the Bolts need weapons, they could absolutely use someone like Gordon. They also should be able to nab him in the third round, if not later, as Gordon is not generally considered one of the very top halfbacks in this year's draft class.
