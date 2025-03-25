Charger Report

Chargers predicted to swing big trade with Giants, land explosive weapon

The Los Angeles Chargers are being predicted to land a dynamic weapon in a New York Giants trade proposal.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) with head coach Jim Harbaugh against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) with head coach Jim Harbaugh against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers definitely need to strike big in the NFL Draft after failing to supply Justin Herbert with top-level weapons in free agency, which is strange considering the Chargers entered the offseason with significant cap room.

But perhaps relying on the draft was the plan for Los Angeles all along?

Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network is expecting the Chargers to be active in trade discussions next month and is predicting Los Angeles to trade down from its second-round pick at No. 55, sending the selection to the New York Giants in exchange for the 65th pick and a 2026 third-rounder.

Rolfe then has the Bolts landing one of the top running backs in this year's draft class with No. 65: Ohio State Buckeyes star TreVeyon Henderson.

"The Chargers running back situation is not secure long-term, with Najee Harris on a one-year deal and very little in terms of long-term options behind him on the depth chart," Rolfe wrote. "TreVeyon Henderson could be that future star in Los Angeles as a back who can attack defenses in multiple ways and make them pay for missed tackles."

The Chargers' decision to sign Harris to a one-year contract is widely viewed as one of the biggest steals in free agency, but the fact of the matter is that the former Pittsburgh Steelers halfback owns a lifetime average of 3.9 yards per carry.

Los Angeles definitely needs another option in the backfield, and in a deep running back draft class, it will almost certainly add one.

Henderson would be a great choice, as he racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while logging a robust 7.1 yards per attempt in 2024. He also displayed potential as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 27 passes for 284 yards and a score.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs upfield during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers have pre-draft meeting scheduled with Michigan TE Colston Loveland

Jim Harbaugh's heart just fine as Chargers' head man pumps up Anaheim Ducks

Chargers blockbuster trade pitch lands 8-time Pro Bowler for Jim Harbaugh's offense

Chargers predicted to steal All-American Harbaugh recruit in massive draft day trade

Analyst drops brutal take on Chargers' potential trade for 49ers star

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News