Chargers predicted to swing big trade with Giants, land explosive weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers definitely need to strike big in the NFL Draft after failing to supply Justin Herbert with top-level weapons in free agency, which is strange considering the Chargers entered the offseason with significant cap room.
But perhaps relying on the draft was the plan for Los Angeles all along?
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network is expecting the Chargers to be active in trade discussions next month and is predicting Los Angeles to trade down from its second-round pick at No. 55, sending the selection to the New York Giants in exchange for the 65th pick and a 2026 third-rounder.
Rolfe then has the Bolts landing one of the top running backs in this year's draft class with No. 65: Ohio State Buckeyes star TreVeyon Henderson.
"The Chargers running back situation is not secure long-term, with Najee Harris on a one-year deal and very little in terms of long-term options behind him on the depth chart," Rolfe wrote. "TreVeyon Henderson could be that future star in Los Angeles as a back who can attack defenses in multiple ways and make them pay for missed tackles."
The Chargers' decision to sign Harris to a one-year contract is widely viewed as one of the biggest steals in free agency, but the fact of the matter is that the former Pittsburgh Steelers halfback owns a lifetime average of 3.9 yards per carry.
Los Angeles definitely needs another option in the backfield, and in a deep running back draft class, it will almost certainly add one.
Henderson would be a great choice, as he racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while logging a robust 7.1 yards per attempt in 2024. He also displayed potential as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 27 passes for 284 yards and a score.
