Chargers predicted to have unexpected hole that could derail their season
The Los Angeles Chargers took a cautious approach to free agency this offseason, taking their massive cap space and spending it on a bunch of decent players rather than signing multiple big names. Whether or not that pays off remains to be seen.
One of the Chargers' most high-profile signings was cornerback Donte Jackson, who enjoyed a solid stretch with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. However, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox does not seem to be a fan of the addition and has labeled Jackson — who landed a two-year, $13 million contract from Los Angeles — as the player most likely to bust for the Bolts this year.
"That's a fairly reasonable price point for a starting corner, but the Chargers may still come to regret it," Knox wrote. "While Jackson was mostly dependable during his time with the Carolina Panthers and played well for the Steelers early last season, he showed significant regression late in 2024. For the season, Pro Football Focus graded Jackson just 187th overall and 195th in coverage."
The Chargers lost fellow cornerback Kristian Fulton to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, and they have opted not to re-sign Asante Samuel Jr., who remains available.
If Jackson does ultimately prove to be a bust for LA, it would create a pretty significant problem in the Chargers' secondary, as there is definitely a lack of proven depth at the cornerback position.
Tarheeb Still is widely viewed as a potential breakout player, but otherwise, Los Angeles' options are relatively limited beyond Jackson. Perhaps the Bolts should have taken more care to ensure that cornerback was a more well-rounded area heading into 2025.
Or maybe they should seriously consider bringing back Samuel.
