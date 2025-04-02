Chargers projected to bag explosive weapon in huge trade with Cardinals
The Los Angeles Chargers still need to fill out their weaponry for Justin Herbert, as they haven't really done a whole lot in that department this offseason.
Yes, everyone is waiting on the Chargers to sign Keenan Allen, but even if they do bring back the veteran, they could still afford to add some more playmakers.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has developed an idea for Los Angeles to land an explosive weapon for Herbert, suggesting that the Chargers trade up to the 16th overall pick in the NFL Draft in order to bag Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden.
Cameron has Los Angeles sending pick Nos. 22, 86 and 181 to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for No. 16 in this scenario.
"Considering the talent drop-off at the position and many teams being in need and drafting ahead of Los Angeles, general manager Joe Hortiz can’t afford to let an opportunity to add to the group slip past him a second time," Cameron wrote. "The Chargers would be wise to move up to beat the run on receivers, selecting a talent like Matthew Golden or perhaps Tetairoa McMillan — PFF’s third-ranked prospect — should either slide past the top 15."
I'm actually not sure I agree about the "talent drop-off" after McMillan and Golden, as this is a very deep wide receiver draft class, but regardless, Golden would represent a fantastic pickup for the Bolts.
There are some who actually feel that Golden is the most well-rounded wide out in this year's draft class. He is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging a dynamic 17 yards per catch.
Putting Golden alongside of Ladd McConkey would provide Herbert with a couple of outstanding options in the aerial attack and would certainly be enough to make opposing secondaries sweat.
